The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday the team has signed four members of their 2021 CFL Draft class, including first round selection Nick Cross.

The Tiger-Cats also signed fourth round selection Jarek Richards, fifth round selection Felix Garand-Gauthier, and sixth round selection Myles Manalo.

Cross, a linebacker out of UBC, was selection ninth overall.

Richards, a linebacker out of St. Mary's, was selected 36th overall. Garand-Gauthier, a fullback out of Laval, was selected 37th overall, and Manalo, a linebacker out of Western, was selected 54th overall.