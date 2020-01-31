HAMILTON — The Tiger-Cats have re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Mike Filer for 2020 and American defensive back Jumal Rolle to a two-year contract.

Filer, the current longest-serving member of the Tiger-Cats will return for his ninth CFL season in Hamilton.

The 29-year-old native of Brantford, Ont., made 18 appearances with 16 starts at centre for the Tiger-Cats last season. Filer, six-foot-two and 290-pounds, anchored an offensive line that helped Hamilton post league-leading rankings in offensive points for (508), offensive points per game (28.2), offensive touchdowns (50) and net offence (7,125 yards),.

Over his eight-year CFL career with the Tiger-Cats (2012-19), Filer has appeared in 112 regular season games with 95 starts at centre. The Mount Allison University graduate has also started nine playoff games at centre for Hamilton, including the 102nd and 107th Grey Cup games.

Rolle, 29, appeared in all 18 regular season games with 11 starts at cornerback for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, registering 32 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles and seven pass knockdowns.

The six-foot, 190-pound native of Wilson, North Carolina also suited up in both of Hamilton’s playoff games, including the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary.