The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday the team has signed national defensive tackle Ted Laurent to a two-year contract extension.

Laurent has been with the Ticats for the past six seasons and has been named an East Division All-Star in four of those seasons (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018) and a CFL All-Star in two (2014, 2015).

The 32-year-old played in 16 games last season, finishing with 16 tackles and five sacks.

Laurent, who began his CFL career playing three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, has played in 142 regular season games in his career, recording 186 tackles and 48 sacks.