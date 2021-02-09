The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed defensive back Ciante Evans.

The 28-year-old spent the 2019 season with the Montreal Alouettes after four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders to start his CFL career. Evans finished the year with 29 tackles and three interceptions in 13 games.

The Nebraska product has 156 tackles and 12 interceptions in 61 career regular-season games in the CFL. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2017 and a West Division All-Star in 2017 and 2018 while with the Stampeders.