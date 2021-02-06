54m ago
Tiger-Cats sign linebacker Santos-Knox
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Saturday that they have signed American linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox.
TSN.ca Staff
The 26-year-old spent the 2019 season with the EE Football Team and the previous two campaigns with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
He has 142 tackles and nine sacks in 37 career CFL regular season games.
He is a native of Waterbury, Conn.