The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Vosean Joseph, the team announced on Wednesday.

Joseph, 24, most recently spent time with the NFL's Buffalo Bills during the 2019-20 seasons. He was originally selected by the Bills in the fifth round (147th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve after sustaining an injury in the team's final preseason game.

Joseph played 37 games over three seasons at the University of Florida, totalling 161 tackles, four sacks, seven pass breakups, and one interception.