HAMILTON — Ted Laurent won't be hitting CFL free agency next month.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed the veteran Canadian defensive lineman to a two-year deal Thursday. The six-foot-one, 299-pound Laurent was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 11.

The Ticats also announced that Canadian kicker Lirim Hajrullahu has been released to pursue NFL opportunities.

Laurent, 32, had 16 tackles and five sacks in 12 regular-season starts last season. He also played in Hamilton's two playoff games, including its 33-12 Grey Cup loss to Winnipeg in Calgary on Nov. 24.

Laurent, who grew up in Montreal, enters his 10th CFL season and seventh with Hamilton. He's started 120 of 142 career regular-season contests, having registered 186 tackles, 48 sacks, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Laurent has been named a CFL all-star twice and an East Division all-star on five occasions. He's also been nominated as Hamilton's top Canadian three times.

The 29-year-old Hajrullahu from St. Catharines, Ont., converted 47-of-55 field goal attempts (85.5 per cent) and 26-of-28 single convert attempts (92.8 per cent), while averaging 43.1 yards per punt on 106 attempts last season en route to being named an East Division all-star.

