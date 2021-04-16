The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the signing of three players on Friday, including American wide receivers Marcus Green and Emmanuel Butler, and national placekicker Gabriel Ferraro.

Green, 24, was drafted by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He later signed with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with the team. The New Albany Mississippi native caught 202 passes for 2,698 yards and 23 touchdowns in 48 games at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Butler, 24, spent time on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Butler played 45 games at Northern Arizona University, catching 187 passes for 3,217 yards and 33 touchdowns, earning three All-Big Sky selections. He left as the school's all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

Ferraro, 25, last appeared in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019, converting seven of nine field goal attempts. The Mississauga, Ontario native was originally selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the seventh round, 59th overall, in the 2018 CFL Draft.