The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will announce their starting quarterback Thursday ahead of Friday's game against the Calgary Stampeders.

Jeremiah Masoli has been limited in practice this week with a rib injury, leaving David Watford to take the majority of snaps.

“We will make the final decision tomorrow and that will be based on how (Masoli) feels," head coach Orlondo Steinauer said Wednesday.

“We will make the final decision tomorrow and that will be based on how (Jeremiah Masoli) feels.” — @Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer, on his starting QB for Friday versus @calstampeders. — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 15, 2021

Masoli opened the season as the team's starting quarterback, but was replaced by Dane Evans. Evans was ruled out for four-to-six weeks with an Oblique injury on Monday.

Masoli, 33, has completed 41 of 66 passes this season for 371 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Watford has completed six passes this season for 78 yards.

The Tiger-Cats will be looking to get back to .500 with a win Friday against the Stampeders (2-4).