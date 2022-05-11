The Hamilton Tiger-Cats added two players to the roster on Wednesday, national wide receiver Tyler Turner and American defensive back Baylen Buchanan, the team announced.

Turner, 25, most recently spent time with the BC Lions in 2020. The St. Albert, Alta. native played 15 games with the University of Alberta (2019-21), recording 43 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns.

Buchanan, 23, played 12 games at Louisiana Tech University in 2021, registering 48 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. He also played three years at the University of Tennessee (2016-19) where he recorded 73 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups and one forced fumble.