Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks is not happy with receiving a fine for "making unnecessary contact on an on-field official" during his team's win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.

The Ticats star took to Twitter to disagree with the fine and say he wanted a meeting with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

"This is bull---- @RandyAmbrosie! I want U to review this type and I want a personal meeting with u about this one I not letting this one slide by easy!!"

The play in question happened in the third quarter, with Banks given a 10-yard objectionable conduct penalty.

Banks was named a top performer for his game against the Stampeders, finishing with nine receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and a missed field goal return for a touchdown.