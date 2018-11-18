Harris sets new CFL playoff record with six TD passes

Gillanders darts 29 yards for the score; Redblacks keep rolling

Trevor Harris has set a new CFL playoff record with his sixth touchdown pass against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Final.

The previous record of five touchdown passes in a playoff game had been achieved eight times, most recently by Anthony Calvillo in 2009.

Harris found Diontae Spencer twice and Brendan Gillanders, Marco Dubois, Jean-Christophe Beaulieu and Greg Ellingson once each to set the mark.