1h ago
Harris sets new CFL playoff record with six TD passes
TSN.ca Staff
Gillanders darts 29 yards for the score; Redblacks keep rolling
Trevor Harris has set a new CFL playoff record with his sixth touchdown pass against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Final.
The previous record of five touchdown passes in a playoff game had been achieved eight times, most recently by Anthony Calvillo in 2009.
Harris found Diontae Spencer twice and Brendan Gillanders, Marco Dubois, Jean-Christophe Beaulieu and Greg Ellingson once each to set the mark.