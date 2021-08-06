After failing to report for training following an extended break, Harry Kane announced on Friday that he intends to return to training at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

On Thursday, Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo said that he still hadn't spoken with the Spurs captain since being named manager last month.

In a Twitter post, the 27-year-old Kane attempted to dispel the idea that he was refusing to report to the team.

"It's almost 10 years since I made my Spurs debut," Kane wrote. "For every one of those years, you — the fans — have shown me total support and love. That's why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism. While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.

I wouldn't do anything to jeopardize the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today."

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted to interest in Kane, but said that the club is powerless should Spurs refuse to play ball.

"We are interested in him but if Spurs don't want to negotiate then there is nothing more to say," said Guardiola. "If they want to, we will try, that is all. He's a player for Tottenham and if they don't want to negotiate then it's finished. If they are open to negotiation, Manchester City and all the clubs in the world want to try to sign him."

Guardiola made the remarks a day after City confirmed the record signing of Kane's England teammate, Jack Grealish, from Aston Villa for £100 million. Spurs are believed to be asking for £160 million for Kane, a price that City is unwilling to meet.

The Spaniard also said on Thursday that he doesn't expect a reunion with Lionel Messi at the Etihad.

"We spent on Jack Grealish and he will wear number 10 because we are convinced about him and thought Leo would stay," Guardiola said of the player he coached at Barcelona from 2008 to 2012. "Now Leo is not in our thoughts."

Guardiola also acknowledged that that there could be departures from his club before the transfer window closes at the end of the month with a number of players, including Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, looking to leave the club.

"He's our player, not just Bernardo, [but] there are two or three, four players who want to leave," Guardiola said. "They are our players and under contract and when they bring an offer we are open to discuss it. But it depends on them. Otherwise they stay here."

Champions last season, City opens its 2021-2022 Premier League campaign next Sunday with a visit to Spurs.