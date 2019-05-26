Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Mike Modano, Jorgen Jonsson and Slovak stars Zigmund Palffy and Miroslav Satan were also inducted into the Hall of Fame on the last day of the World Hockey Championship.

Wickenheiser, 40, captured an amazing four Olympic gold medals in five appearances and a remarkable seven world championship titles, alongside six silver medals in her prestigious career.

Wickenheiser retired in early 2017 and is now the Assistant Director of Player Development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

She is a native of Shaunavon, Saskatchewan.