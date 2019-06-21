Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas says there’s no use pretending that Mike Reilly’s return to Commonwealth Stadium on Friday is just another regular-season game.

After six seasons with the Eskimos, where he led the team to a Grey Cup victory in 2015 and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2017, Reilly left Edmonton as a free agent this off-season, signing a four-year deal with the BC Lions.

“I say you look forward to it. I know it’s just another game for our organization and we need to go 2-0, 1-0 this week and all those things, but when you play against people you’ve coached and you have a special relationship with them – I mean, I’m not hiding behind it. Mike is one of my best friends,” Maas said. “…He’s special. At the end of the day…it’s going to be special to play him every time, but for the first time back in Edmonton, I’m looking forward to it.”

The Eskimos host the Lions in Reilly first trip back to Edmonton Friday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca, and on TSN Direct.

Maas was effusive in his praise for the 34-year-old on the field.

“I felt like he does it the right way. When you talk about quarterbacks who come in the building early, stay late and are good leaders, are tough, can play through everything – Mike gave it everything he had for this organization.”

Maas wasn’t the only one eager to praise Reilly and his time spent in Edmonton prior to his return. Running back C.J. Gable, who played with Reilly for a season and a half after being acquired from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, said Reilly was appreciated for putting his body on the line.

“Every game I played with him was great. He’s a great competitor and he loves to win. He loves to go hard every play. You love to play for a guy like that,” Gable said, joking that Reilly “also used to steal his touchdowns.”

In 96 regular-season games with the Eskimos, Reilly threw for 26,929 yards, 144, touchdowns, and 82 interceptions with a 66 per cent completion percentage. He added another 3,040 yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground.

While Eskimos players say they’ll be happy to see their old teammate, Friday also presents a chance to go against Reilly in a live setting. Eskimos defensive end Kwaku Boateng, who played with Reilly his first two seasons, said he’s excited to face Reilly as an opponent.

“Seeing him in the pocket in practice and getting an opportunity to get after it, but having to shut it down as soon as you get anywhere close to franchise quarterback is frustrating,” Boateng said. “Especially at times where he’s convinced he would have got the ball off or he would have shrugged me off if I made a tackle on him.

“We always crack jokes. Once in a while I’ll whisper in his ear and tell him, ‘You know I’m right here. You know I would have sacked you. You know I would have broken your rib,’ or whatever the case may be, just playing around. But now getting the opportunity to actually get a taste of that forbidden fruit, all my competitive juices are flowing heavily.”

As for Reilly, while he said he expects a mixed reaction from the Eskimos fan base, he also knows that the Eskimos are more focused on this season than anything in the past.

"I'm sure there's a contingent that's upset with me leaving but I think for the majority of them, they understood the situation and a lot of the reasons why I was leaving," Reilly told reporters this week. "It's one of those deals where I have no bad taste in my mouth about them.

“I’ve certainly moved on and immersed myself in the BC Lions and I think that the Edmonton Eskimos team and the fan base have done the same with the 2019 version of the Edmonton Eskimos.”

TSN Radio 1260 in Edmonton gauged the expected reception for Reilly’s return this week. Below is a sample of text messages they received.

“That's right give Reilly a standing O. But turn backs to him while doing it, he turned his back on Edmonton”

“I hope everyone gives him a standing O when they play the video. But once the game starts he's the enemy and a traitor. I hope he hears boos and jeers all game.”

“A polite and respectful clap for Mike Reilly because he is a good guy and brought a championship. That being said he broke up with Edmonton and I am a jilted lover who wishes him health but not success.”

“I’ll never cheer against Reilly. I'll be cheering for Reilly before the game, after the game, and when his number is put on the wall of fame when he retires. Go Esks!”