Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney is "very close" to new deal with the team, he told TSN soccer analyst Luke Wileman on Tuesday.



Vanney says the discussions are ongoing and have been good.

The 46-year-old's current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2020 season.



Toronto FC currently lead the MLS Supporters' Shield standings with 37 points. They are the only team that has clinched a spot in the 2020 postseason.



Vanney has been head coach of the team since September 2014 when he replaced Ryan Nelsen at the helm.



TFC has experienced their highest period of success under Vanney, including three trips to the MLS Cup Final and their first MLS Cup title in 2017.

The South Boston, Virginia native was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2017.



Vanney also coached TFC to the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2018, where they were defeated on penalties by Chivas Guadalajara.