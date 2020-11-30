1h ago
Nagy calls out Bears after loss: 'Have some personal pride'
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy had some harsh words for his team Monday, one day after they lost to the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Bears 25, Packers 41
"Have some personal pride. Have a freaking sense of urgency," Nagy said Monday. "Yesterday was flat out embarrassing."
Coming off their bye week, the Bears were routed 41-25 by the Packers on Monday Night Football.
The loss drops the Bears' record to 5-6, their fifth straight loss in a row after having started the season 5-1.