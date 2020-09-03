Canadian Football Hall of Famer and CFL on TSN's Henry Burris will be sticking around with the Chicago Bears.

After joining the team this summer for a coaching internship during training camp as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Thursday Burris will be staying on as a "seasonal" coach.

#Bears HC Matt Nagy announces Henry Burris will stay on staff as a "seasonal" coach. He was apart of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellowship during training camp. The former Bears QB is a CFL Hall of Famer! @WBBMNewsradio — Jeff Joniak (@JeffJoniak) September 3, 2020

After his first four seasons in the CFL, Burris signed in the NFL, first with the Green Bay Packers and then the Bears. In six games with one start for the Bears in 2002, Burris completed 18 of 51 passes for 207 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Burris returned to the CFL and played 14 more seasons before retiring after the 2016 campaign.