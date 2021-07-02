Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic prior to the second round after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It’s disappointing to receive this news and have to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic,” said Matsuyama said. “I will take all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others. I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to a full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible.”

Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, who played with Matsuyama in in the first round of the tournament, will play as a twosome during Friday's second round.