The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage will convene summer hearings on July 26 and 27 to further investigate Hockey Canada, inviting its former Senior VP of Insurance Glen McCurdie, Henein Hutchinson investigators and Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to testify.

Committee also wants redacted copies of settlement agreement, NDA &HC's comms with teams & players.

Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by legislators on Parliament Hill on Monday during the committee's meeting looking into the organization's handling of an alleged 2018 sexual assault and out-of-court settlement involving eight CHL players at a gala function in London, Ont.

St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent settlement. She added that Hockey Canada will only have funding restored once it discloses recommendations contained in an incomplete report by a third-party law firm hired to investigate the alleged incident four years ago.

Hockey Canada must also become a signatory to the Office of the Integrity Commissioner, a new government agency with the power to independently investigate abuse complaints and levy sanctions.

Following the government's announcement on funding Wednesday, the House of Commons unanimously approved a Bloc Quebecois motion to pursue an independent investigation that will look into how Hockey Canada dealt with the allegations.

Hockey Canada hired Henein Hutchison, a Toronto law firm, to conduct its investigation. Smith and Renney told MPs that while players present at the event in London were "strongly encouraged" to participate, it was not mandated.

Renney initially testified between four and six of the 19 players in question spoke with investigators before Smith indicated later the number was 12 or 13.

The national organization responded with short statement on Thursday, saying it must "do more" to build a safer culture in the sport.

"Hockey Canada is deeply committed and actively working to foster a culture in our sport where everyone involved feels safe, and of which all Canadians can feel proud," spokeswoman Esther Madziya said in a statement that also acknowledged the minister's funding conditions.

"We recognize that as leaders we need to do more — and we are committed to doing just that. In the days and months ahead Canadians can expect to hear more about our work in this area."

