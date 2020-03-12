Hockey Canada has decided to cancel all Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, including national championships, until further notice, effective Friday.

“Without question, this is an unprecedented period of difficulty for the sports world," Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney and President and COO Scott Smith said in a statement regarding the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "The health and safety of all participants in sport, including players, coaches, staff, officials, fans, family, volunteers and the general public, is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada.

After much consultation with the Hockey Canada membership, our Chief Medical Officer and public health officials, the Hockey Canada Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel all Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities, including our national championships, until further notice, effective immediately.

We recognize the tremendous effort that has been put forth all year by individuals across the country as they participate in Canada’s game. Although it is difficult to process the hockey season ending abruptly, we feel this is the best course of action in order to do our part in keeping our country safe.”

The national championships include the Esso Cup, TELUS Cup, and Centennial Cup.