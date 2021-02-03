Hockey Canada is expected to name Doug Armstrong general manager for the 2022 Olympic men's hockey team on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun reported Tuesday on Insider Trading that Armstrong, who serves as general manager of the St. Louis Blues, will have his role made official after being the favourite last month.

"Speaking of Team Canada, TSN mentioned last month on Insider Trading that Doug Armstrong would likely be named the 2022 Team Canada GM," LeBrun said. "That announcement is expected on Wednesday from Hockey Canada."

NHL players are set to attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing for the first time since Sochi 2014. Steve Yzerman served as general manager for both Sochi 2014 and Vancouver 2010, winning back-to-back gold medals for Canada. Armstrong was part of the management team for both of those tournaments.

Sean Burke served as general manager for the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang where Canada won bronze without NHL players.

Armstrong has served as general manager of the Blues since 2010, with the team missing the playoffs just twice during his tenure. He built the Stanley Cup-winning team in 2019 as the Blues won their first-ever championship.

The 56-year-old is a native of Sarnia, Ont.