Hockey Canada has amended the pre-tournament schedule for the World Junior Hockey Championships in an effort to maintain health and safety, it was announced on Saturday. Pre-tournament games will now begin on Dec. 23.

"In an effort to maintain the health and safety of all participants and the community at large, the Road to the [World Juniors] schedule has been amended, and pre-tournament games will now begin Dec. 23," Hockey Canada tweeted.

A final schedule will be announced in the coming days.

Pre-tournament games were originally scheduled to begin on Dec. 19.

More to follow.