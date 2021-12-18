32m ago
Hockey Canada amends pre-tournament schedule for World Juniors
Hockey Canada has amended the pre-tournament schedule for the World Junior Hockey Championships in an effort to maintain health and safety, it was announced on Saturday. Pre-tournament games will now begin on Dec. 23.
TSN.ca Staff
"In an effort to maintain the health and safety of all participants and the community at large, the Road to the [World Juniors] schedule has been amended, and pre-tournament games will now begin Dec. 23," Hockey Canada tweeted.
A final schedule will be announced in the coming days.
Pre-tournament games were originally scheduled to begin on Dec. 19.
