Hockey Canada has announced the 25-player roster that will represent the Red and White at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Forwards Zach Dean, William Dufour, Luke Evangelista, Jack Finley, Hendrix Lapierre, Joshua Roy and Ryan Tverberg as well as defencemen Dameon Hunt and Vincent Iorio are among the final cuts after a selection camp that included two exhibition games against the U Sports All-Stars in Calgary. 

Forward Cole Perfetti, defenceman Kaiden Guhle and goaltender Dylan Garand return from last year's team that earned silver. 

Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright, the frontrunner to go first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, makes the roster as a 17-year-old after missing the cut in 2021.

Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats becomes the first 16-year-old since Connor McDavid to make the Canadian World Juniors roster after a standout camp. 

“We are excited to unveil the 25 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, as we believe this group will give us the best chance to win a gold medal on home ice,” said director of player personnel Alan Millar. “We were impressed with the level of competition at camp, and we knew we were going to have to make difficult decisions when it came time to name a final roster. Our players and staff look forward the opportunity to compete in front of Canadian fans again, and we know this team will embrace the opportunity of wearing the Maple Leaf as we continue to build towards our goal of winning gold.”

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day with Canada kicking off its tournament against the Czech Republic.

 

2022 World Juniors Roster

 
Name Ht. Wt. Team NHL Draft
GOALTENDERS        
Brett Brochu 5’11” 175 London (OHL) 2022 Draft
Sebastian Cossa 6’7” 203 Edmonton (WHL) DET 2021 (1/15)
Dylan Garand 6’1” 179 Kamloops (WHL) NYR 2020 (4/103)
DEFENCE        
Lukas Cormier 5’10” 176 Charlottetown (LHJMQ) VGK 2020 (3/68)
Kaiden Guhle 6’3” 203 Prince Albert (WHL) MTL 2020 (1/16)
Carson Lambos 6’1” 195 Winnipeg (WHL) MIN 2021 (1/26)
Ryan O’Rourke 6’1” 172 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) MIN 2020 (2/39)
Owen Power 6’5” 214 Michigan (NCAA) BUF 2021 (1/1)
Donovan Sebrango 6’1” 200 Grand Rapids (AHL) DET 2020 (3/63)
Ronan Seeley 6’1” 192 Everett (WHL) CAR 2020 (7/208)
Olen Zellweger 5’10” 175 Everett (WHL) ANA 2021 (2/34)
FORWARDS        
Connor Bedard 5’9” 180 Regina (WHL) 2023 Draft
Xavier Bourgault 6’0” 172 Shawinigan (LHJMQ) EDM 2021 (1/22)
Mavrik Bourque 5’11” 185 Shawinigan (LHJMQ) DAL 2020 (1/30)
Will Cuylle 6’3” 210 Windsor (OHL) NYR 2020 (2/60)
Elliot Desnoyers 5’11” 172 Halifax (LHJMQ) PHI 2020 (5/135)
Ridly Greig 5’11” 164 Brandon (WHL) OTT 2020 (1/28)
Dylan Guenther 6’2” 181 Edmonton (WHL) ARI 2021 (1/9)
Kent Johnson 6’1” 165 Michigan (NCAA) CBJ 2021 (1/5)
Mason McTavish 6’2” 207 Peterborough (OHL) ANA 2021 (1/3)
Jake Neighbours 6’0” 197 Edmonton (WHL) STL 2020 (1/26)
Cole Perfetti 5’11” 177 Manitoba (AHL) WPG 2020 (1/10)
Justin Sourdif 5’11” 182 Vancouver (WHL) FLA 2020 (3/87)
Logan Stankoven 5’8” 170 Kamloops (WHL) DAL 2021 (2/47)
Shane Wright 6’1” 187 Kingston (OHL) 2022 Draft
 

 