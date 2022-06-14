SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico.

Kevin Josue Lopez scored in the 13th minute for the home side, while teammate Kervin Arriage added an insurance marker in the 78th minute. Jonathan David scored for Canada in the 86th minute.

Canada had nine shot attempts but only two on target, while the Honduras were limited to six shots with three on target. Each team received 16 fouls. Canada had one red card to Alistair Johnston in the fourth minute of injury time.

With the setback Canada slips to 1-1 in the Group C standings with three points, the same as Curacao. Honduras leads with two wins and a loss and six points,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022