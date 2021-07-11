Hostile crowd tries to force way into Wembley

Shaw delivers perfect finish on bouncing volley as Wembley erupts in delight

Fans outside Wembley Stadium have tried to get into the stadium through a low barrier for the European Championship final between England and Italy.

Stewards and police sought to hold the fans back back as they pushed through barriers.

A Wembley statement says officials “are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium.”

The statement adds that “safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”