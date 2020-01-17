HOUSTON — The Houston Dash added to their Canadian content Friday by signing free-agent midfielder Maegan Kelly.

The Dash roster already includes Canadian internationals Lindsay Agnew, Allysha Chapman, Nichelle Prince and Sophie Schmidt.

The 27-year-old Kelly returns to the NWSL after scoring seven goals in 10 appearances for Italy's C.F. Florentia in 2019. She spent part of the season in the NWSL with Reign FC as a national team replacement player, debuting against the Washington Spirit in May before signing in July.

Born in Kansas City to a Canadian father and American mother, Kelly made her debut for Canada in November 2017 and has six caps to her credit. Her last national team appearance was in a 4-0 loss to Brazil at a tournament in China in November.

Kelly has also played professionally in Iceland, Finland and Cyprus.

Selected in the 2014 NWSL college draft out of Marquette, Kelly began her NWSL career with FC Kansas City but did not play for the club before moving to Stjarnan in Iceland's first division. In 2015, she transferred to Aland United in Finland before joining Apollon Ladies FC in Cyprus for the 2016 campaign.

She returned to FC Kansas City in 2017, moving with the team to Utah ahead of the 2018 season.

