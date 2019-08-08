The Houston Texans added to their backfield on Thursday with the acquisition of running back Duke Johnson from the Cleveland Browns.

An undisclosed 2020 draft pick will be heading the other way.

We’ve traded Duke Johnson Jr. to the Houston Texans



Details: https://t.co/e3swuboBmX pic.twitter.com/hB6sQtRKky — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 8, 2019

A third-round pick out of Miami in 2015, Johnson spent four seasons with the Browns, appearing in all 64 games and starting 10 of them.

Last season, he rushed for 201 yards on 40 carries and added 429 yards receiving on 47 catches with three touchdowns. Johnson became expendable with the addition of Kareem Hunt, who is suspended for the first six games of the season, and the emergence of Nick Chubb.

The 25-year-old Johnson joins a Texans backfield led by Lamar Miller.