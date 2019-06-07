The Houston Texans parted ways with general manager Brian Gaine on Friday afternoon, the club announced.

The firing comes only a year and a half after Gaine left his position as vice-president of player personnel with the Buffalo Bills to return to the Texans on a five-year-deal.

Statement from #Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair: pic.twitter.com/MmhWYGtCiU — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 7, 2019

The club acknowledged the seemingly odd timing of the termination.

"Brian is a man of high character and we appreciate his contributions to our organization," club chairman Cal McNair said in a statement. "We will begin an immediate search for a new GM. In the interim, football operations will be led by senior vice-president of football administration Chris Olsen. While the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of our organization in our quest to build a championship team for the City of Houston."

A native of Pearl River, N.Y., Gaine served as the Texans' director of pro personnel and player personnel from 2014 to 2016.