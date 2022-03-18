Why is Watson in Cleveland a 'fantastic fit' for both sides?

The Houston Texans have agreed to trade QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024 as well as a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, the teams announced on Friday.

This deal ends a year of uncertainty for Watson and bring to a close his time with the Texans. Last week, a Houston-area grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation into allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment after 22 women filed civil lawsuits against the quarterback.

The civil cases against Watson are still moving forward and league discipline remains a possibility.

While not suspended by the NFL, Watson did not dress for or appear in a single game in 2021.

Originally taken with the 12th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson was a collegiate standout at Clemson. With the Tigers, Watson won the 2016 National Championship and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2015 and as runner-up for the award to Louisville QB Lamar Jackson in 2016.

After starting six games in his rookie season in 2017, Watson became Texans starter in 2018, the first of three straight Pro Bowl campaigns.

In 54 games over four seasons, Watson threw for 14,539 yards on 1,186-for-1,748 passing with 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He added 1,677 more yards on the ground with 17 TDs.