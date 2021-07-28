56m ago
Report: Texans trading WR Cobb to Packers
The Houston Texans are trading wide receiver Randall Cobb to the Green Bay Packers, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.
TSN.ca Staff
What would getting Cobb mean for Rodgers and the Packers?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Houston Texans are trading wide receiver Randall Cobb to the Green Bay Packers, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Cobb appeared in 10 games last season for the Texans and caught 38 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns.
The 30-year-old rejoins the Packers after spending the last two seasons with the Texans and Dallas Cowboys.
Cobb played for the Packers from 2011-18, they selected him in the second round, 64th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.