The Houston Texans are trading wide receiver Randall Cobb to the Green Bay Packers, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Cobb appeared in 10 games last season for the Texans and caught 38 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns.

The 30-year-old rejoins the Packers after spending the last two seasons with the Texans and Dallas Cowboys.

Cobb played for the Packers from 2011-18, they selected him in the second round, 64th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.