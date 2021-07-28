What would getting Cobb mean for Rodgers and the Packers?

The Houston Texans are trading wide receiver Randall Cobb to the Green Bay Packers, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A welcome-back gift for Aaron Rodgers: the Texans are trading former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay, per Randall Cobb. Cobb has been a longtime favorite of Rodgers.



Cobb appeared in 10 games last season for the Texans and caught 38 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns.

The 30-year-old rejoins the Packers after spending the last two seasons with the Texans and Dallas Cowboys.

Cobb played for the Packers from 2011-18, they selected him in the second round, 64th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.