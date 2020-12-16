AEW Dynamite Must See: Full of swagger, new champ Omega arrives in helicopter

The strained loyalties of The Inner Circle will be put to the test in a massive 14-man tag team match and Kenny Omega returns to action against Joey Janela in a No DQ title eliminator on an all-new LIVE episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

You can watch it on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 8pm et/5pm pt.

Thank you to everyone supporting #AEWDynamite in 2020! We did our biggest rating of the year last week & we’re back Live tomorrow night with a huge show, #AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela in a No DQ title eliminator, @Sting will be here & a card full of big matches! pic.twitter.com/CyTknCU8bc — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 15, 2020

Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends will team up to meet all seven members of the Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Jake Hager, and Wardlow).

The two sides were at ringside and engaged in a massive brawl during MJF and Orange Cassidy’s match last week to determine the winner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Cohesion has been a problem at times for The Inner Circle since MJF and Wardlow joined their ranks, but the seven men will have to remain on the same page to emerge victorious in this dangerous tag match.

Joey Janela will try to earn himself a shot at the AEW World Title as he faces the new champion Kenny Omega in a title eliminator match that will also have a no disqualification stipulation.

Omega and Janela were supposed to meet in the first round of the AEW World Title eliminator tournament, however Sonny Kiss replaced Janela in that match and was defeated by Omega.

Impact Wrestling executive Don Callis will accompany Omega to the ring as his interference was key in the champion capturing the title from Jon Moxley.

Another tag team match will also take place on Dynamite, as Hangman Adam Page will team with Dark Order members John Silver and Alex Reynolds to take on Matt Hardy and Private Party.

Page is adamant that he has no intention of becoming a member of the faction, but will have to side with them on Wednesday night.

Sting will also appear on this week’s Dynamite.

In other action:

Serena Deeb & Big Swole will face Ivelisse & Diamante

Cody Rhodes will take on Angelico

The Acclaimed will battle SCU

