U.S. coach Mike Hastings says centre Jack Hughes will be a game-time decision for the Americans' final preliminary round game against Finland at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Hughes, the top prospect for the 2019 NHL draft, has already sat out two games with an undisclosed injury.

"He's getting better every day," Hastings said over the weekend. "He's progressing every day and we're trying to make sure we're going to have him as healthy as he can be when we need him to be."

The U.S. enters the New Year's Eve games one point behind Sweden for first place in the Group B standings.