Hughes to play for U.S. in WJC quarters

Team USA announced that centre Jack Hughes will be in the lineup for the Americans' quarter-final game against the Czech Republic at the World Junior Hockey Championship on Wednesday night.

Team USA says Jack Hughes will be back in the lineup tonight in QF game against CZE at the @iihf_wjc — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 2, 2019

Hughes, the top prospect for the 2019 NHL draft, has sat out three games with an undisclosed injury.

He has one assist in his only game played on Boxing Day against Slovakia.