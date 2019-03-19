22m ago
Humboldt defeat Estevan in first home playoff game since bus crash
TSN.ca Staff
Humboldt Broncos take 2-1 series lead over Estevan
Brayden Camrud had three assists and six different players scored for the Humboldt Broncos as they defeated the Estevan Bruins 6-3 in their first home playoff game since a bus crash devastated their team last April.
Camrud is one of only two returnees from last season.
The game was marked by a return to normalcy for a team that spent the past year in mourning.
Outside of the pomp and circumstance that would surround a typical SJHL playoff game, it was just another game for a team continuing to forge on.