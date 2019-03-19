Brayden Camrud had three assists and six different players scored for the Humboldt Broncos as they defeated the Estevan Bruins 6-3 in their first home playoff game since a bus crash devastated their team last April.

Camrud is one of only two returnees from last season.

The game was marked by a return to normalcy for a team that spent the past year in mourning.

Outside of the pomp and circumstance that would surround a typical SJHL playoff game, it was just another game for a team continuing to forge on.