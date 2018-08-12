CARSON, Calif. — Romario Ibarra tied it in the 84th minute to help Minnesota United finish with a 2-2 draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Abu Danladi ran behind Ibson's well-played through ball and crossed it to a streaking Ibarra for the equalizer.

Sebastian Lletget gave the Galaxy a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute, driving diagonally into the area and hooking a shot around the goalkeeper. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a free kick crash off the crossbar in the 80th minute that would have given LA a two-goal lead.

Romain Alessandrini put the Galaxy ahead in the seventh minute, taking Ibrahimovic's lay-off and pushing it around a defender before hammering it home from 25 yards out. Alessandrini left the game in the 24th minute with a right calf injury.

Michael Boxall tied it at 1 for Minnesota with his first MLS goal in the 64th minute, heading along Darwin Quintero's deep cross into the far corner.

The Galaxy (10-8-5) have just one loss since the end of May. Minnesota United (9-13-1) snapped a two-game losing streak.