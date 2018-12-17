Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be returning to Europe.

The former Sweden international tweeted out a video on Monday morning indicating that he will be staying with LA Galaxy for another season.

MLZ Im not done with you yet pic.twitter.com/1F68siOV16 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 17, 2018

"MLZ [sic], I'm not done with you yet," the 37-year-old striker captioned the video.

The native of Malmo was widely tipped for a return to former club Milan. Ibrahimovic spent two season with the Rossineri from 2010 to 2012, winning the Serie A crown in 2011.

Ibrahimovic joined the Galaxy in March following the early termination of his Manchester United contract. In 27 appearances with the club, Ibrahimovic scored 22 times, but the team failed to reach the playoffs.

Capped 116 times by Sweden, Ibrahimovic made his senior team debut with hometown club Malmo before playing across Europe with Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Milan, Paris-Saint Germain and United.