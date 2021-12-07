Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Petr Mrazek was on the ice for the Leafs' skate on Tuesday. The 29-year-old netminder started for the Marlies on Sunday as part of a conditioning stint.

Mrazek, who signed a three-year deal with the Leafs in July, is 1-1 with a 4.20 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in two appearances this season.

The Leafs placed forward Mitch Marner and defenceman Rasmus Sandin on injured reserve and also loaned forward Joey Anderson to the Marlies.

Mark Masters notes that Travis Dermott was absent from the Leafs' morning skate. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Dermott is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Mattias Norlinder is being loaned to the Laval Rocket of the AHL, while blueliner Corey Schueneman was recalled from the Rocket in a corresponding move, the Canadiens announced on Tuesday.

The Canadiens face the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night for the first time since last season's Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning made a pair of moves ahead of their matchup at the Bell Centre, recalling defenceman Fredrik Claesson from the Syracuse Crunch and assigning Alex Barré-Boulet to the AHL affiliate.

Dallas Stars

Ben Bishop is headed to the AHL on a conditioning stint and could suit up for the Texas Stars this week.

Bishop, 35, hasn't played for 14 months since undergoing knee surgery. The goalie has played in 413 NHL games with a 2.32 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

St. Louis Blues

Centre Robert Thomas will be out of the Blues' lineup tonight against the Florida Panthers. St. Louis will play one skater short for cap reasons. The Blues can return to a full lineup on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Thomas, from Aurora, Ont., has two goals and 20 assists in 24 games this season.