Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Captain John Tavares announced Tuesday morning he will return to the team's lineup against the Los Angeles Kings, just under three weeks after suffering a broken finger.

Tavares, out since Oct. 16, has three goals and seven points in eight games this season. He returned to practice last week and has been skating on a line with Mitch Marner and Trevor Moore.

John Tavares said he’s feeling good and ready to return for #Leafs tonight vs LA — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 5, 2019

The Maple Leafs posted a 3-2-2 record with Tavares out of the lineup.

Earlier Tuesday, forward Nic Petan was recalled from the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday, just four days after being loaned to the AHL team.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled forward Nic Petan from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 5, 2019

Petan, acquired at the trade deadline last season from the Winnipeg Jets, has appeared in just nine games since joining the team. He has one assist in four games this season after posting one goal in five games last season.

The 24-year-old fared well in his brief AHL stint, posting two goals and five points in two games with the Marlies.

Petan's recall leaves the Maple Leafs with 23 players on their roster, meaning a player will have to be moved off the roster when Zach Hyman is activated off long-term injured reserve.

But for greater cap savings/flexibility, TOR could go with a 20-man roster of 2-6-12. If so, Hyman’s return would mean four bodies have to go. Marincin would be one. Six D would be Rielly-Ceci/Muzzin-Barrie/Dermott-Holl. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 5, 2019

Boston Bruins

The team placed forward Par Lindholm on injured reserve Tuesday and recalled Zach Senyshyn from the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Lindholm has been out with an upper-body injury since Oct. 27, when he was injured against the New York Rangers.