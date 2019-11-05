1h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Tavares to return vs. Kings
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares announced Tuesday morning he will return to the team's lineup against the Los Angeles Kings, just under three weeks after suffering a broken finger.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Tavares, out since Oct. 16, has three goals and seven points in eight games this season. He returned to practice last week and has been skating on a line with Mitch Marner and Trevor Moore.
The Maple Leafs posted a 3-2-2 record with Tavares out of the lineup.
Earlier Tuesday, forward Nic Petan was recalled from the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday, just four days after being loaned to the AHL team.
Petan, acquired at the trade deadline last season from the Winnipeg Jets, has appeared in just nine games since joining the team. He has one assist in four games this season after posting one goal in five games last season.
The 24-year-old fared well in his brief AHL stint, posting two goals and five points in two games with the Marlies.
Petan's recall leaves the Maple Leafs with 23 players on their roster, meaning a player will have to be moved off the roster when Zach Hyman is activated off long-term injured reserve.
Boston Bruins
The team placed forward Par Lindholm on injured reserve Tuesday and recalled Zach Senyshyn from the AHL's Providence Bruins.
Lindholm has been out with an upper-body injury since Oct. 27, when he was injured against the New York Rangers.