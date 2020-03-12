According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the upcoming 2020 IIHF World U18 Championship has been cancelled due to the growing threat of COVID-19. The tournament was set to take place from March 21 - 28 in Plymouth and Ann Arbor, Michigan. 

The IIHF previously cancelled the World Women's Championship on March 7 that was set to take place later this month in Halifax and Truro, N.S.. 

More to come. 