Another sporting event cancelled due to coronavirus, what is next?

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the upcoming 2020 IIHF World U18 Championship has been cancelled due to the growing threat of COVID-19. The tournament was set to take place from March 21 - 28 in Plymouth and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Told the U18 World Championship has been cancelled. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 12, 2020

The IIHF previously cancelled the World Women's Championship on March 7 that was set to take place later this month in Halifax and Truro, N.S..

More to come.