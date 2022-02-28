20m ago
IIHF to ban Russia, Belarus from play through August
Following an IIHF council meeting, Russia and Belarus will be removed from the international play through August, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.
TSN.ca Staff
IIHF could make decision at Monday meeting affecting Russian participation
Dreger reports the federation has also elected to move the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship, which was scheduled to be played in Novosibirsk and Omsk, out of Russia.
The decision will bar Russia from the men's world hockey championship in May, the women's under-18 tournament in June, and the rescheduled 2022 world juniors in August.
Decisions regarding other events such as the 2023 men’s worlds which are scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg, will be decided at a later date.
The IIHF announced they had called the council meeting on Friday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
More details to follow.