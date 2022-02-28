Following an IIHF council meeting, Russia and Belarus will be removed from the international play through August, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger reports the federation has also elected to move the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship, which was scheduled to be played in Novosibirsk and Omsk, out of Russia.

The decision will bar Russia from the men's world hockey championship in May, the women's under-18 tournament in June, and the rescheduled 2022 world juniors in August.

Expect and official announcement from the IIHF shortly. Belarus and Russia will be banned from International play through August. The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship also pulled out of Russia. Other events beyond summer TBD. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 28, 2022

Decisions regarding other events such as the 2023 men’s worlds which are scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg, will be decided at a later date.

The IIHF announced they had called the council meeting on Friday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

More details to follow.