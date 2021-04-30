The IIHF announced on Friday that they plan to run the previously cancelled Women's World Hockey Championship later this summer from August 20-31 in a venue somewhere in Canada that has yet to be determined.

NEW DATES: The #WomensWorlds will be played 20-31 August 2021 with the host venue in Canada🇨🇦 to be chosen in the coming weeks. READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/aXj76GeZoH — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 30, 2021

After a conference calls with the teams on April 29, the IIHF Council agreed in principle on the new dates for the women's worlds on Friday.

“The players, the teams, Hockey Canada, and the IIHF have been placed in a difficult position due to the sudden cancellation. But this is not an excuse to operate this tournament as a half-measure,” said IIHF President René Fasel. “We needed a range of dates that can work for the teams and also would allow for comprehensive broadcast coverage as well as a chance for spectators to be able to attend the games.”

The event was supposed to run from May 6-16 in Halifax, N.S., but was called off unexpectedly last week by the provincial government, citing COVID-19 concerns.

“In our meeting with the teams, unfortunately we were unable to achieve a full consensus on the dates, with some teams preferring to play in early September and others in late August. But we need to respect as much as possible the start of various women’s leagues around the world, and also recognize the needs of the four teams that must prepare for the Women’s Olympic Qualification tournament in November,” said Fasel

“I would like to thank the Council, Hockey Canada, and the teams for their input and participation in a decision-making process that was organized on such short notice. We passed an important first milestone by finding the optimal dates to hold this event and now will proceed to the next stage and choose a suitable venue.”

The IIHF says a decision regarding the new host should be chosen in the coming weeks.