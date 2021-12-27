IIHF to have hearing on Schneider's illegal hit to the head

The IIHF disciplinary committee is having a hearing on Team Canada defenceman Braden Schneider's illegal hit to the head on Germany's Jan-Luca Schumacher.

In Canada’s opening game against Germany at the World Junior Championship on Saturday night, Schneider hit German forward Jan-Luca Schumacher in the head halfway through the first period. He was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for an illegal check to the head.

With Canada holding a 2-0 lead, Germany scored on the five-minute power play to make it a 2-1 game. Canada went on to win the game 16-2.