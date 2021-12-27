Austria's Wimmer to have hearing for hit

The IIHF will hold a disciplinary hearing regarding a hit that Austrian defenceman Philipp Wimmer delivered on US forward Patrick Moynihan in their opening game at the 2021 World Juniors.

The incident occurred with 1:07 left in the third period of Team USA’s 11-0 victory over Austria. Wimmer appeared to go high and contacted Moynihan in the head as the forward was cutting across centre ice.

Moynihan stayed down after the hit, but left the ice under his own power.

The 19-year-old Austrian was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit.