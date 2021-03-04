There will be a slight delay for the 2021 IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship.

The IIHF announced on Thursday that the tournament, set to be played in Halifax and Truro, NS, will be postponed from early April to early May.

The tournament will now take place from May 6 to May 16 with all 10 teams participating.

The decision was made with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know how important this event is in the women’s ice hockey calendar, especially considering that we could not have a tournament last season and now with the Olympics on the horizon,” IIHF President René Fasel said in a statement. “Our member national associations expressed concerns over the associated costs that come with operating a tournament in the current global environment, and I am glad we were able fill the gap and ensure the Women’s World Championship can take place with all 10 teams.”

Hockey Canada chief operating officer Scott Smith says the decision was made to ensure that the hosting of the event could be done as safely as possible.

"Hockey Canada and the host organizing committee are committed to working with the appropriate health authorities and listening to the direction of medical experts to build a safe and strong hosting plan," Smith said in a statement. "We understand the disappointment of having the event cancelled last spring and delaying the start of the IIHF Women’s World Championship this year, but we know the extra time to prepare will help us provide a world-class experience for the participants while maintaining the health and safety of all participants and the community at large.”

Canada's 35-woman training camp is currently ongoing for the rest of this week in Halifax and set in a secure, self-isolated environment that is closed to both the media and the public.

The United States has won five straight tournaments, dating back to the 2013 edition in Ottawa (the tournament is not held during Olympic years).

Canada, who has won a record 10 golds, last won the tournament in 2012 in Burlington, VT.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was set to be held in Nova Scotia last spring, but was cancelled with the outbreak of the pandemic.