Remainder of World Juniors set to be cancelled

The remainder of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is being cancelled.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie confirmed Chris Peters's reporting and notes that an official announcement is forthcoming on Wednesday.

Not that @chrismpeters needs his work checked, because he doesn’t, but I can confirm the 2022 WJC will be cancelled. Official statements and news conference to come. https://t.co/zAL6CVoJ7n — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 29, 2021

The cancellation is due to a number cof positive cases of COVID-19 among the 10 teams in the tournament, which was being held in Red Deer, Alta. and Edmonton.

Prior to the official cancellation, three games were forfeited due to positive tests.

More to come.