The remainder of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is being cancelled.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie confirmed Chris Peters's reporting and notes that an official announcement is forthcoming on Wednesday.

The cancellation is due to a number cof positive cases of COVID-19 among the 10 teams in the tournament, which was being held in Red Deer, Alta. and Edmonton.

Prior to the official cancellation, three games were forfeited due to positive tests.

More to come.

 