MONTREAL — Defender Bacary Sagna has re-signed with the Montreal Impact, agreeing to a one-year deal on Monday.

Sagna accumulated 810 minutes of play over nine games with the Impact in 2018. The team earned a record of five wins, three losses and one draw, conceding just 12 goals with him on the field. He also scored a goal in September against the New York Red Bulls.

"I am very satisfied that Bacary carries on with the club," said Impact head coach Remi Garde. "He played a big role in our good second half to the season in 2018 and I am sure he will once again be an important part of the Impact in 2019."

Sagna played 10 seasons in the Premier League, from 2007 to 2017, taking part in 267 games with Arsenal and Manchester City. He notably scored four goals and added 19 assists, contributing to 95 clean sheets for his teams. He was named to the Professional Footballers' Association's Team of the Year in 2007-08 and 2010-11 and won one FA Cup and one League Cup.

On the international scene, Sagna represented the French national team 65 times, taking part in two editions of the FIFA World Cup, in 2010 and 2014, and in Euro 2016, during which he played every minute of the European tournament, including the final against Portugal. He made his debut with the senior team on Aug. 22, 2007, against Slovakia. His last appearance was on Oct. 7, 2016, for a World Cup qualifying game against Bulgaria. He also played for France in his youth.