Report: Colts, Leonard agree on five-year, $99.25M extension
The Indianapolis Colts and linebacker Darius Leonard have reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year, $99.25 million contract extension, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. The deal makes Leonard the highest paid inside linebacker in NFL history.
TSN.ca Staff
Leonard is set to be paid $20 million per year for the first three seasons with $52.5 million guaranteed.
The 26-year-old was drafted 36th overall by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was named the 2018 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and is a two-time All-Pro.
Over his three-year career, Leonard has recorded 416 total tackles, forced nine fumbles, and recorded seven interceptions.
