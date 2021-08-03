It was deja vu for the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

The team announced that three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson will miss five to 12 weeks and requires the exact same surgery on his foot that currently has quarterback Carson Wentz sidelined.

Quenton Nelson will undergo a foot procedure, per Coach Reich. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 3, 2021

Colts head coach Frank Reich notes that the procedure required by Nelson does not stem from an injury like Wentz's did, but from a condition that the 25-year-old Notre Dame product had since birth.

A native of Holmdel, NJ, Nelson had been spotted earlier on Tuesday at Colts practice in a walking boot.

Widely considered to be among the finest offensive linemen in the NFL, Nelson has started every game for the Colts in the three seasons since being taken with the sixth overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nelson became just the fifth player in league history to be named a First Team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons following Earl Campbell, Keith Jackson, Barry Sanders and Lawrence Taylor.

The Colts open their preseason schedule on August 15 with a game against the Carolina Panthers. The team's regular season gets underway on Sept. 12 with a visit from the Seattle Seahawks.