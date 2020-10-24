Canadian Alphonso Davies was forced out of Bayern Munich's game against Frankfurt Saturday because of an injury. The news after the game was not good.

ℹ️ @AlphonsoDavies has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle and will miss the next six-to-eight weeks.



Get well soon, Alphonso 🙏#MiaSanMia #ComeBackStronger pic.twitter.com/mHiltU8Fqe — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 24, 2020

The team announced Davies suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Lucas Hernandez came on to replace Davies in the third minute.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Phonzie," the team's English account wrote in a tweet following the injury.

Bayern went on to win the match 5-0 behind a hat trick from Robert Lewandowski.