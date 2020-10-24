4h ago
Davies out 6-8 weeks with ankle injury
After Saturday's match, Bayern Munich manager Hansi-Dieter Flick said Alphonso Davies suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian Alphonso Davies was forced out of Bayern Munich's game against Frankfurt Saturday because of an injury. The news after the game was not good.
ℹ️ @AlphonsoDavies has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle and will miss the next six-to-eight weeks.— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 24, 2020
Get well soon, Alphonso 🙏#MiaSanMia #ComeBackStronger pic.twitter.com/mHiltU8Fqe
Lucas Hernandez came on to replace Davies in the third minute.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Phonzie," the team's English account wrote in a tweet following the injury.
Bayern went on to win the match 5-0 behind a hat trick from Robert Lewandowski.